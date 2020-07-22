COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 14.9 million, while 616,965 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 8.3 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica reported one new COVID-19 case yesterday and three additional recoveries. The total number of confirmed cases in the island now stands at 810 and the number of recoveries at 709.
— The United States yesterday recorded 68,524 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.
— Mexico yesterday passed 40,000 COVID-19 related deaths as the country, which has the fourth-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, struggles to contain the disease.
— Brazilian health authorities are starting a three-month test of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac.
— There is growing concern that South Africa's hospitals may not be able to cope with the number of COVID-19 patients expected in the next two months.
— The United States has so far recorded 142,068 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 81,487 deaths, Britain 45,422, Mexico 40,400 and Italy 35,073.
Read the full stories here:
One new COVID-19 case, three more recoveries
US records over 68,000 new virus cases in 24 hours — Johns Hopkins
Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 40,000
Brazil starts tests on 3 coronavirus vaccines
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy