KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 14.9 million, while 616,965 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 8.3 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica reported one new COVID-19 case yesterday and three additional recoveries. The total number of confirmed cases in the island now stands at 810 and the number of recoveries at 709.

— The United States yesterday recorded 68,524 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

— Mexico yesterday passed 40,000 COVID-19 related deaths as the country, which has the fourth-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, struggles to contain the disease.

— Brazilian health authorities are starting a three-month test of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac.

— There is growing concern that South Africa's hospitals may not be able to cope with the number of COVID-19 patients expected in the next two months.

— The United States has so far recorded 142,068 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 81,487 deaths, Britain 45,422, Mexico 40,400 and Italy 35,073.

