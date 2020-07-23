COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 15.2 million, while 627,307 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 8.5 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica reported six new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country's overall total to 816, of which 64 are active.
— Haiti continues to outpace the rest of Caricom countries with COVID-19 infections having recorded three more deaths and 46 new cases, yesterday. The country’s death toll now stands at 154 and the number of confirmed cases at 7,146.
— The United States yesterday recorded 63,967 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.
— DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has lifted a health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and ordered a reopening in three stages of business activities, schools and borders.
— The United States has so far recorded 143,190 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 82,771 deaths, Britain 45,501, Mexico 41,190, and Italy 35,082.
