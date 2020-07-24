KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 15.5 million, while 633,711 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 8.7 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded five new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and one additional recovery bringing the total number of infections to 821 and the number of recoveries to 711.

— In Grenada, Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said Grenadians will be living in an indefinite State of Emergency, as part of measures by his administration to control and contain the spread of COVID-19.

— The United States yesterday recorded 76,570 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported, after the nation's total number of infections topped four million earlier in the day.

— A study published yesterday on the use of hydroxychloroquine in Brazil to treat COVID-19 found the drug ineffective, the latest blow to President Jair Bolsonaro's push for its widespread use.

— South Africa's public schools will close again for a month from Monday to limit the spread of coronavirus as the country grapples with surging infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said yesterday.

— The United States has so far recorded 144,305 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 84,082 deaths; Britain 45,554; Mexico 41,908; and Italy 35,092.

