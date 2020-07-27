COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 16.2 million, while 649,577 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 9.1 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica reported five new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country's overall total to 842, of which 76 are active.
— The world's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway today with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the US government – one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race.
— Florida surpassed New York over the weekend as the state with the second-most confirmed coronavirus cases in the US. More than 9,300 new cases were reported in the state yesterday, along with 78 new deaths.
— China reported 46 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, the highest daily tally in more than a month, as it took steps to stem recent outbreaks that have infected more than 160 people at opposite ends of the country.
— The United States has so far recorded 146,935 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 87,004 deaths, Britain 45,752, Mexico 43,680, and Italy 35,107.
Read the full stories here:
Three visitors among five new COVID-19 cases
Virus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers
Florida passes New York for 2nd-most COVID-19 cases
China reports 46 new COVID-19 cases
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy