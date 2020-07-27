KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 16.2 million, while 649,577 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 9.1 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica reported five new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country's overall total to 842, of which 76 are active.

— The world's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway today with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the US government – one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race.

— Florida surpassed New York over the weekend as the state with the second-most confirmed coronavirus cases in the US. More than 9,300 new cases were reported in the state yesterday, along with 78 new deaths.

— China reported 46 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, the highest daily tally in more than a month, as it took steps to stem recent outbreaks that have infected more than 160 people at opposite ends of the country.

— The United States has so far recorded 146,935 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 87,004 deaths, Britain 45,752, Mexico 43,680, and Italy 35,107.

