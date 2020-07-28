KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 16.5 million, while 654,477 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 9.3 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica reported 11 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the country's overall total to 853.

— Texas reported an increase of nearly 700 additional deaths from the COVID-19 virus due to a change in how the state collects fatality data, representing a grim surge in the state's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

— The spread of the novel coronavirus does not appear to be impacted by seasonality, the World Health Organization said today, warning against false beliefs that summer is safer.

—The WHO said yesterday that a key committee would meet later this week to discuss COVID-19's emergency status, six months after it was declared.

— The United States has so far recorded 148,056 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 87,618 deaths, Britain 45,759, Mexico 44,022, and Italy 35,112.

Read the full stories here:

11 new COVID-19 cases

No indication new coronavirus is seasonal — WHO

WHO to reexamine COVID-19 emergency status, six months on

Texas reports nearly 700 more virus deaths with new data

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.