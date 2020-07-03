6 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says six new samples have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 721.

The ministry said all six cases are imported, having arrived on flights from the USA.

The cases consist of four males and two females, ranging in age from 15 to 40.

The island has also recorded five more recoveries, bringing that total to 565 (78.4 per cent).