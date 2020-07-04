KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 11.1 million, while 526,663people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 5.7 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded six new COVID-19 cases yesterday and five more recoveries, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 721 and the number of recoveries to 565.

— The United States yesterday recorded 57,683 COVID-19 cases according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, marking the third consecutive day with record numbers of new infections.

— Florida yesterday reported 9,488 new confirmed cases and 67 deaths, a day after setting a new daily record with more than 10,000 cases.

— The World Health Organisation yesterday urged countries hit by serious coronavirus outbreaks to "wake up" to the realities on the ground instead of bickering, and to "take control".

— The United States has so far recorded 129,437 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 63,174 deaths, Britain 44,131, Italy 34,833, and France 29,893.

