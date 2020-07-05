KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 11.2 million, while 530,865 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 5.8 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded seven new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 728.

— Haiti recorded a spike in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 after having kept the figure below 100 for several days.

— The World Health Organization says it is ending a trial into whether anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine helps patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

— South Africa yesterday reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily jump on record for the country as it hurtles towards an anticipated spike.

— The United States has so far recorded 129,676 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 64,265 deaths, Britain 44,198, Italy 34,854, and Mexico, now surpassed France, with 30,366 deaths.

