COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 11.2 million, while 530,865 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 5.8 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded seven new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 728.
— Haiti recorded a spike in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 after having kept the figure below 100 for several days.
— The World Health Organization says it is ending a trial into whether anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine helps patients hospitalised with COVID-19.
— South Africa yesterday reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily jump on record for the country as it hurtles towards an anticipated spike.
— The United States has so far recorded 129,676 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 64,265 deaths, Britain 44,198, Italy 34,854, and Mexico, now surpassed France, with 30,366 deaths.
Read the full stories here:
South Africa reports 10,000 new infections in record 24-hour surge
WHO ending hydroxycholorquine trial for COVID
Haiti records 132 COVID-19 cases
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy