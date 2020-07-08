KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 11.8 million, while 544,311 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 6.2 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded eight new COVID-19 cases yesterday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 745.

— Grenada yesterday announced the lifting of the curfew that had been put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),

— The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus, yesterday posted 60,209 new cases, a record for a 24-hour period, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

— Latin America and the Caribbean today surpassed three million novel coronavirus cases, more than half of those in Brazil, according to an AFP tally.

— The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged that there was "emerging evidence" on airborne transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

— Africa now has more than a half-million confirmed coronavirus cases. The continent-wide total is over 508,000, according to figures released Wednesday by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention,

— The United States has so far recorded 131,480 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 66,741 deaths, Britain 44,391, Italy 34,899, and Mexico 32,014.

*Data mined from various sources around the world