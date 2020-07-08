COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 11.8 million, while 544,311 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 6.2 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded eight new COVID-19 cases yesterday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 745.
— Grenada yesterday announced the lifting of the curfew that had been put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),
— The United States, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus, yesterday posted 60,209 new cases, a record for a 24-hour period, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
— Latin America and the Caribbean today surpassed three million novel coronavirus cases, more than half of those in Brazil, according to an AFP tally.
— The World Health Organization on Tuesday acknowledged that there was "emerging evidence" on airborne transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
— Africa now has more than a half-million confirmed coronavirus cases. The continent-wide total is over 508,000, according to figures released Wednesday by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention,
— The United States has so far recorded 131,480 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 66,741 deaths, Britain 44,391, Italy 34,899, and Mexico 32,014.
Read the full stories here:
US posts new daily virus case record of 60,209 — Johns Hopkins
Latin America, Caribbean surpass 3 million virus cases
Grenada lifts curfew, but implements new conditions
'Emerging evidence' on airborne coronavirus transmission – WHO
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases now above half million
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy