KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 12 million, while 549,701 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 6.4 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded six new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 751.

— Haiti has recorded four new deaths due to COVID-19, as the number of people testing positive for the virus had reached 6,432.

— The World Health Organization, which faced fierce US criticism over its handling of the coronavirus crisis, launched an independent panel on Thursday to review its response to the pandemic.

— The United States yesterday recorded 55,000 new coronavirus cases, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed.

— The United States has so far recorded 132,309 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 67,964 deaths, Britain 44,517, Italy 34,914, and Mexico 32,796.

Read the full stories here:

6 new COVID-19 cases

Haiti's COVID-19 death toll reaches 117

WHO launches pandemic response probe

US adds 55,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world