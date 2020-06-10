COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide surpassed 7.2 million while 411,588 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 3.2 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.
— Jamaica reported six new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 605.
— In Haiti, health officials said based on the number of cases reported over the past 48 hours, there is on average one new case of COVID-19 in the country every seven minutes.
— In the United States, the coronavirus pandemic killed 819 people in 24 hours, according to figures released on Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University.
— South Korea reported 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as officials began requiring nightclubs, karaoke rooms and gyms to register their customers with smartphone QR codes so they could be easily located when needed.
— Mexico recorded 4,199 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and 596 new deaths, suggesting the planned reopening of broader economic activities may still be far away.
— The United States has so far recorded 112,006 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, England has recorded 40,883 deaths, Brazil 38,406, Italy 34,043, and France 29,296.
