COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide surpassed 7.3 million while 416,343 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 3.2 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.
— Jamaica reported no new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, the total number of confirmed cases remains at 605.
— Barbados yesterday confirmed that four of the 110 nationals who arrived in the island from the United States on Tuesday had tested positive for COVID-19.
— Moscow health officials said yesterday that the capital recorded its highest fatality count in a decade last month, with more than one-third of deaths due to the coronavirus.
— More than 70,000 people have died from coronavirus in Latin America as the pandemic sweeps through the region.
— The United States has so far recorded 112,924 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, England has recorded 41,128 deaths, Brazil 39,680, Italy 34,114, and France 29,319.Read the full stories here:
Barbados records four new COVID-19 cases as nationals return from US
Moscow reports spike in May fatalities, 10-year record
Latin America logs 70,000 coronavirus deaths
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
