COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide surpassed 7.5 million while 421,691 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 3.3 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.
— Jamaica reported six new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 611.
— Brazil surpassed 40,000 deaths from the coronavirus and 800,000 cases, according to the latest figures from the health ministry yesterday.
— The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the United States is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus.
— Surgeons in the US yesterday performed a double-lung transplant on a 20-year-old COVID-19 patient in Chicago.
— The World Health Organisation says the pandemic in Africa is “accelerating” and that while it took 98 days for the continent to reach 100,000 coronavirus cases, it took just 18 days to get to 200,000.
— The United States has so far recorded 113,820 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, England has recorded 41,279 deaths, Brazil 40,919, Italy 34,167, and France 29,346.
Brazil tops 40,000 coronavirus deaths
Final tests of some COVID-19 vaccines to start next month
WHO warns of 'accelerating' pandemic in Africa
US surgeons perform double-lung transplant on COVID-19 patient
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
