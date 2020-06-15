KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus infections (COVID-19) worldwide has surpassed 7.9 million, while 433,493 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 3.5 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded two new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 617.

— In Haiti, the death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 73 as the continues to grapple with the pandemic that has resulted in 4,309 people testing positive for the virus.

— China reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in months on Sunday, triggering fears of a second wave of infections as more European countries prepare to reopen their borders.

— UN agencies have warned that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to the deaths of an additional 51,000 under-fives in the Middle East and North Africa by the end of the year.

— The United States has so far recorded 115,732 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 43,332 deaths, England 41,698, Italy 34,345, and France 29,407.

