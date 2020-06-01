KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 6.1 million while 372,047people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 2.5 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded five new COVID-19 cases yesterday and one more recovery. The number of confirmed cases now stands at 586.

— The Government announced that it will reopen Jamaica's borders to repatriated nationals today, June 1, and reopen for all international travellers on June 15.

— Haiti recorded more than 250 cases of the coronavirus on two consecutive days as the number of positive cases in country climbed to 2,124.

— Brazil registered a record 26,417 new COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 dead in a 24 hour period, according to official figures on Thursday.

— Russia continues to record a significant number of coronavirus cases -- with 9,035 new infections on Monday bringing its total to 414,878, behind only the United States and Brazil in the global tally.

— The United States has so far recorded 104,383 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 38,489 deaths, Italy 33,415, Brazil 29,314 and France with 28,802.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.