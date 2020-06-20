KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 8.6 million while 459,976 people across 196 countries and territories have died. At least 4 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 652.

— Haiti continued to record more cases of COVID-19 yesterday with the authorities saying that the total had reached just shy of 5,000 cases since the first case was detected on March 19.

— The United States recorded 705 more coronavirus deaths, according to figures reported yesterday by the Johns Hopkins University.

— Brazil passed the bleak milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases yesterday, reporting a new one-day record number of more than 54,000 infections.

— The United States has so far recorded 119,131 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 48,954 deaths, England 42,461, Italy 34,561, and France 29,617.

