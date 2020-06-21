KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 8.8 million while 464,423 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 4.1 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded five new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 657 as the country passed the 20,000 testing mark.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the borders of the twin island republic will remain closed as long as health requirements related to COVID-19 remain in place.

— Latin America and the Caribbean on Saturday surpassed two million coronavirus cases, with Brazil home to more than half of the infections, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

— South Africa yesterday announced nearly 5,000 new coronavirus cases for a new daily record.

— Chile nearly doubled its coronavirus death toll yesterday to more than 7,000 under a new tallying method that includes probable fatalities from the virus.

— The United States has so far recorded 119,719 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 49,976 deaths, England 42,589, Italy 34,610, and France 29,633.

