COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 9.1 million, while 472,173 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 4.4 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded six new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 665.
— Haiti reported 134 new COVID-19 cases yesterday as the country's overall total confirmed cases grew to more than 5,200.
— South Africa will roll out the continent's first coronavirus vaccine trial this week, the university leading the pilot said Tuesday, as the country grapples with the highest number of cases in Africa.
— Britain recorded fewer than 1,000 daily confirmed cases of coronavirus yesterday and the daily death toll dropped to 15, as officials said restrictions for the most vulnerable would be eased.
— German authorities today ordered a new lockdown for an entire district – the first since easing coronavirus restrictions and a major setback to hopes of a swift return to normality.
— The United States has so far recorded 120,402 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 51,271deaths, United Kingdom 42,647, Italy 34,657, and France 29,663.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
