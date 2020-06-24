COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 9.2 million, while 477,570 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 4.5 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded five new COVID-19 cases yesterday and two more recoveries, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 670 and the number of recoveries to 518.
— Haiti today announced 113 new cases of COVID-19 including one death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,324 and the number of deaths to 89.
— Americans are unlikely to be allowed into Europe when the continent reopens its borders next week, due to the increasing infection numbers in the US and President Donald Trump's ban on Europeans entering the United States.
— The new coronavirus outbreak that has infected 256 people in Beijing since early June is "under control", officials in the Chinese capital have said.
— Brazil is testing an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, but interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello acknowledged yesterday that his government has yet to strike a deal to get it if it works.
— The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the United States could surpass 150,000, President Donald Trump said Monday.
— The United States has so far recorded 121,225 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 52,645 deaths, United Kingdom 42,927, Italy 34,675, and France 29,720.
Read the full stories here:
Five more test positive for COVID-19, two recover
US citizens likely to be left out as Europe reopens borders
Beijing officials declare outbreak 'under control'
Brazil tests COVID shot, without deal to use it if it works
Trump says US coronavirus toll could surpass 150,000
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy