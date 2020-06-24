KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 9.2 million, while 477,570 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 4.5 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded five new COVID-19 cases yesterday and two more recoveries, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 670 and the number of recoveries to 518.

— Haiti today announced 113 new cases of COVID-19 including one death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,324 and the number of deaths to 89.

— Americans are unlikely to be allowed into Europe when the continent reopens its borders next week, due to the increasing infection numbers in the US and President Donald Trump's ban on Europeans entering the United States.

— The new coronavirus outbreak that has infected 256 people in Beijing since early June is "under control", officials in the Chinese capital have said.

— Brazil is testing an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, but interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello acknowledged yesterday that his government has yet to strike a deal to get it if it works.

— The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the United States could surpass 150,000, President Donald Trump said Monday.

— The United States has so far recorded 121,225 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 52,645 deaths, United Kingdom 42,927, Italy 34,675, and France 29,720.

Read the full stories here:

Five more test positive for COVID-19, two recover

US citizens likely to be left out as Europe reopens borders

Beijing officials declare outbreak 'under control'

Brazil tests COVID shot, without deal to use it if it works

Trump says US coronavirus toll could surpass 150,000

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world