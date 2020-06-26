KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide has surpassed 9.6 million, while 487,274 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over 4.7 million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded six new COVID-19 cases yesterday and five more recoveries, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 684 and the number of recoveries to 526.

— The Antigua and Barbuda government says every person entering the country will need to be tested and will undergo mandatory quarantine, after the island recorded 39 cases of COVID-19 from individuals who recently arrived in the country.

— Mexico has surpassed 25,000 COVID-19 deaths and 200,000 cases, the government said yesterday.

— Officials in the United States estimate that 20 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus since it first arrived in the US.

— Florida yesterday reported more than 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the second consecutive day.

— The United States has so far recorded 122,238 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 54,971 deaths, Britain 43,230, Italy 34,678, and France 29,752.

