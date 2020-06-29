COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 10.1 million, while 501,847 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over five million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded six new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 696.
— In the United States, three people have died, three others are in critical condition, and one person is permanently blind after apparently drinking hand sanitiser that contained methanol, New Mexico health officials said Friday.
— The English Midlands city of Leicester could face a local lockdown due to a rise in coronavirus cases, the UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel said yesterday.
— China's military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks that has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm.
— Africa's confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to a new high of more than 371,000, including 9,484 deaths.
— The United States has so far recorded 125,803 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 57,622 deaths, Britain 43,550, Italy 34,738, and France 29,778.
Read the full stories here:
Chinese coronavirus vaccine approved for military use
Five of six new COVID-19 cases imported
Africa up to 371,000 confirmed virus cases
UK could lockdown city of Leicester over virus fears
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy