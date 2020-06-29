KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 10.1 million, while 501,847 people across 196 countries and territories have died and over five million people have recovered from the virus. Many countries have eased restrictions, but in recent weeks, some had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded six new COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 696.

— In the United States, three people have died, three others are in critical condition, and one person is permanently blind after apparently drinking hand sanitiser that contained methanol, New Mexico health officials said Friday.

— The English Midlands city of Leicester could face a local lockdown due to a rise in coronavirus cases, the UK's Home Secretary Priti Patel said yesterday.

— China's military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks that has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm.

— Africa's confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to a new high of more than 371,000, including 9,484 deaths.

— The United States has so far recorded 125,803 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 57,622 deaths, Britain 43,550, Italy 34,738, and France 29,778.

