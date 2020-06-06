KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 6.7 million, while 395,977 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 2.9 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— In Jamaica, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 595 after four more samples returned positive for the virus. The country also recorded 17 more recoveries.

— Haiti recorded more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) within a seven-day period as the number of cases in the country neared 3,000 on Saturday.

— Health Minister Nicholas Steele on Friday urged Grenadians to be prepared for the second wave of COVID-19, encouraging citizens to comply with the public health regulations that require them to wear masks.

— President Jair Bolsonaro threatened Friday to withdraw Brazil from the World Health Organization, following in the footsteps of his US counterpart, Donald Trump, accusing it of "ideological bias."

— The United States has so far recorded 109,143 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 40,261 deaths, Brazil 35,026, Italy 33,774, and France 29,111.

