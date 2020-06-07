KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 6.9 million, while 399,907 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over three million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— In Jamaica, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose slightly to 596 after one more sample returned positive for the virus. The country also recorded 19 more recoveries.

— The World Health Organization on Friday changed its advice on face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying they should be worn in places where the virus is widespread and physical distancing is difficult.

— Russia on Sunday recorded nearly 9,000 new infections in 24 hours.

— Pope Francis said on Sunday that the worst of the coronavirus crisis was over in Italy, addressing the faithful for the first time in Saint Peter's Square since the health emergency began.

— The United States has so far recorded 109,802 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 40,465 deaths, Brazil 35,930, Italy 33,846, and France 29,142.

Read the full stories here:

*Data mined from various sources around the world.