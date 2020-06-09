KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 7.1 million while 406,466 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 3.1 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica yesterday reported one new COVID-19 case as a 63-year-old woman who returned to the island tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 599.

— In St Vincent and the Grenadines, the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) says one of the cruise ship workers who tested negative when he first returned to the island in May, has now tested positive for COVID-19.

— Thousands of foreign nationals will be able to reunite with their families in Canada after the government in Ottawa moved yesterday to exempt them from its travel ban.

— The World Health Organisation said that the coronavirus pandemic situation was worsening around the globe, as it warned against complacency.

— Britain, yesterday, recorded 55 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours – the country's lowest daily total in more than two months, with Scotland now going two days without a fatality.

— The United States has so far recorded 111,007 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, England has recorded 40,597 deaths, Brazil 37,134, Italy 33,964, and France 29,209.

