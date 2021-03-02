KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 114.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 69.6 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 239 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and seven additional virus related deaths bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,838 and the death toll to 432.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that the island will only be receiving vaccines to cover approximately 16 per cent of the population, therefore it is planning to have a four-phase distribution.

— Japan has asked China to avoid using anal swabs to test its citizens for coronavirus, saying the method prompted complaints of "psychological distress".

— The United States has so far recorded 514,657 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 255,720 deaths, Mexico 186,152, India 157,248, and the United Kingdom 122,953.

239 new COVID-19 cases as Jamaica records 7 more deaths

Health ministry plans to roll-out COVID vaccine in four phases

Tokyo asks China to end COVID-19 anal swabs for Japanese