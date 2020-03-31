COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide topped more than 800,000 while more than 39,000 people around the world have died. More than 2.6 billion people — one third of humanity — are now under lockdown conditions in a global effort to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic.
— The Jamaican Government announced that effective, Wednesday, April 1 there will be an all island curfew starting at 8:00 each night and ending at 6:00 am the following day. The curfew imposition will end at 6:00am on Wednesday, April 8.
— In New York, the epicentre of the United States outbreak, the death toll climbed by more than 250 people in a day to over 1,200. The death toll in the US rose to more than 3,100.
— Spain, overnight, recorded 849 new deaths, the highest daily toll since the pandemic hit the southern European country. It has now claimed the lives of 8,189 people in Spain.
— Italy's death toll rose to nearly 11,600 — the highest in the world by far — but its rates of new infections are slowing.
Jamaica imposes all island curfew for seven days starting April 1
