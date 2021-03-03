COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 114.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 69.6 million having recovered from the virus.
Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.
— The Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica yesterday outlined plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines in three phases to 65 per cent of the population by March 2022.
— Pakistan, Nigeria and Indonesia will be among the biggest recipients of free COVID-19 vaccines before June -- more than 10 million doses each -- the Covax scheme announced yesterday.
— Health Ministry officials announced six new COVID-19 cases in Bermuda after the island received an upgrade boost from the United States Centres for Disease Control.
— The United States has so far recorded 516,616 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 257,361 deaths, Mexico 187,187, India 157,346, and the United Kingdom 123,296.
Read the full stories here:
65% of population to get COVID-19 vaccine by March 2022
Covax details rollout of 238 mn vaccine doses
US agency lowers Bermuda's COVID-19 risk assessment
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy