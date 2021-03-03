KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 114.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 69.6 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— The Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica yesterday outlined plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines in three phases to 65 per cent of the population by March 2022.

— Pakistan, Nigeria and Indonesia will be among the biggest recipients of free COVID-19 vaccines before June -- more than 10 million doses each -- the Covax scheme announced yesterday.

— Health Ministry officials announced six new COVID-19 cases in Bermuda after the island received an upgrade boost from the United States Centres for Disease Control.

— The United States has so far recorded 516,616 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 257,361 deaths, Mexico 187,187, India 157,346, and the United Kingdom 123,296.

