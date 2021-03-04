KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 115.1 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 70 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 341 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional virus-related death yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,444 and the death toll to 436.

— The European Union's coronavirus vaccination campaign should be able to inoculate "all those who need" by the end of summer or perhaps sooner, an EU official pledged today.

— Brazil registered a record of COVID-19 deaths for the second straight day yesterday, with 1,910 lives lost to the pandemic.

— Regulators in the UK and four other countries have announced new rules to fast-track the development of modified COVID-19 vaccines to ensure drugmakers can move swiftly to target emerging variants of the disease.

— A new study has shown that people previously infected by the COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa have better immunity against other coronavirus mutations, experts said Wednesday.

— Police in China and South Africa have seized thousands of fake doses of COVID-19 jabs, global police organisation Interpol said yesterday, warning this represented only the "tip of the iceberg" in vaccine-related crime.

— The United States has so far recorded 519,064 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 259,271 deaths, Mexico 188,044, India 157,435, and the United Kingdom 123,783.

