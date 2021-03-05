KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 115.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 70 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded seven more COVID-19 related deaths yesterday and 332 new cases of the virus, pushing the death toll to 443 and the total number of cases to 24,776.

— A Cuban-developed coronavirus candidate vaccine has entered into Phase III trials, the first shot developed by a Latin American country to get this far, the government said.

— Italy today defended blocking a shipment of coronavirus vaccines to Australia, saying such action towards less affected countries was legitimate while it was facing "unacceptable" delivery delays.

— Australia on Friday played down the impact of Italy's landmark decision to block the export of 250,000 COVID vaccine doses due to be delivered Down Under.

— Women in Africa are less likely to die from COVID-19 than men, but more likely to succumb to maternal complications due to limited access to reproductive services since the pandemic started, the UN said yesterday citing reports.

— Regulators in Germany and Sweden have recommended the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 65.

— The European Medicines Agency has started a rolling review of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, many months after it was first approved for use in Russia and after dozens of countries around the world have authorised it.

— The United States has so far recorded 520,356 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 260,970 deaths, Mexico 188,866, India 157,548, and the United Kingdom 124,025.

