KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed four million, while 279,185 people across 195 countries and territories have died. Approximately 1,340,700 people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— In Jamaica the number of confirmed cases rose to 498 after eight more samples tested positive for the virus.

—The Trinidad and Tobago government Saturday announced a phased re-opening of the country following the lockdown but maintained that the borders would remain closed at least until June.

— Bermuda's national debt is on the brink of reaching an unprecedented US$3 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the island's already struggling economy.

— French health officials on Saturday announced another 80 deaths from COVID-19, the lowest figure recorded over 24 hours since early April.

— An Indian pharmacist died and his boss was left hospitalised after the pair drank a chemical concoction they had developed in an effort to treat coronavirus.

— The United States recorded 1,568 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 78,746.

— The Florida Department of Health, announced 802 new positive COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths bringing the number of confirmed cases to 40,001 and the death toll to 1,715.

— Britain now has the second highest death toll with 31,587deaths. Italy, at one time the epicentre in Europe, has registered 30,395 deaths, Spain has recorded 26,621 fatalities and France 26,310.

