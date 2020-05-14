COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 4.3 million while 297,259 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.
— Jamaica now has 509 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after two more positive cases were reported on Wednesday. The number of persons who have recovered from the virus increased to 113.
— Member states with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) plan on reopening borders to intra-regional travel in the first instance, hopefully by next month.
— The World Bank says that it has activated US$9.5 million to provide immediate funding for Haiti's agriculture sector to support food security in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
— A 14-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions has died from a Kawasaki-like disease linked to coronavirus, a London children's hospital said on Wednesday.
— The European Union's medicines agency suggested Thursday that a vaccine for the coronavirus could be ready in year, even as the World Health Organization warned that the disease may never go away.
— Daily new coronavirus cases in Russia fell below 10,000 for the first time in nearly two weeks on Thursday, offering hope for the country with the world's second-most infections.
— The United States has so far recorded 82,389 coronavirus-related deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, England has recorded 33,186 deaths, Italy 31,106, Spain 27,321, and France 27,074.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
