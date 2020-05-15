KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 4.4 million while 302,489 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— For the first time in 50 days, Jamaica recorded no new COVID-19 cases. The number of confirmed cases remains at 509 and the number of persons who have recovered from the virus increased to 118.

— The Antigua and Barbuda government says it will re-open its international airport on June 1 as the country moves to rehabilitate its economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

— The United States on Thursday recorded 1,754 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.

— US health authorities issued an alert over a rare but sometimes deadly autoimmune condition among children that is believed to be linked to COVID-19. The illness, which the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), was first reported in Britain in late April.

— A nine-year-old boy died in France from a Kawasaki-like disease believed to be linked to coronavirus, his doctor said on Friday.

— France on Thursday reported 351 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals and nursing homes.

— The United States has so far recorded 85,906 coronavirus-related deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, England has recorded 33,614 deaths, Italy 31,368, Spain 27,459, and France 27,425.

Read the full stories here:

No new COVID-19 cases, total remains at 509

Antigua to re-open international airport on June 1

US issues alert over COVID-19-linked childhood illness

US adds 1,754 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

France reports 351 more coronavirus deaths

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.