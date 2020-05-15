COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 4.4 million while 302,489 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.
— For the first time in 50 days, Jamaica recorded no new COVID-19 cases. The number of confirmed cases remains at 509 and the number of persons who have recovered from the virus increased to 118.
— The Antigua and Barbuda government says it will re-open its international airport on June 1 as the country moves to rehabilitate its economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
— The United States on Thursday recorded 1,754 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.
— US health authorities issued an alert over a rare but sometimes deadly autoimmune condition among children that is believed to be linked to COVID-19. The illness, which the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), was first reported in Britain in late April.
— A nine-year-old boy died in France from a Kawasaki-like disease believed to be linked to coronavirus, his doctor said on Friday.
— France on Thursday reported 351 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals and nursing homes.
— The United States has so far recorded 85,906 coronavirus-related deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, England has recorded 33,614 deaths, Italy 31,368, Spain 27,459, and France 27,425.
Read the full stories here:
No new COVID-19 cases, total remains at 509
Antigua to re-open international airport on June 1
US issues alert over COVID-19-linked childhood illness
US adds 1,754 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
France reports 351 more coronavirus deaths
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy