COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 4.7 million while 315,270 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 1.7 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.
— Jamaica now has 520 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after it reported three more positive cases yesterday.
— The latest COVID-19 update from the Trinidad Ministry of Health indicates that there have been no new infections or deaths from the disease in the past three weeks. The number of confirmed infections remains at 116, while the number of deaths is still at eight.
— South Africa reported 1,160 new coronavirus infections, yesterday, the highest daily number since the first case was recorded in March, data released by the health ministry showed.
— Britain announced yesterday that an additional £84 million be made available to "accelerate" efforts to trial and mass-produce a COVID-19 vaccine, as the country reported 170 more coronavirus deaths, its lowest number since late March.
— Deaths from the new coronavirus in France passed 28,000 yesterday, the health ministry announced.
— The United States has so far recorded 89,564, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, England has recorded 34,636 deaths, Italy 31,908, Spain 28,108, and France 27,650.
Read the full stories here:
Three new COVID-19 cases – total now 520
No new cases of COVID-19 in Trinidad
UK gov't boosts vaccine funding as daily virus deaths fall
South Africa reports 24-hour record of 1,160 new virus cases
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy