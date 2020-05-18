KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 4.7 million while 315,270 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 1.7 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica now has 520 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after it reported three more positive cases yesterday.

— The latest COVID-19 update from the Trinidad Ministry of Health indicates that there have been no new infections or deaths from the disease in the past three weeks. The number of confirmed infections remains at 116, while the number of deaths is still at eight.

— South Africa reported 1,160 new coronavirus infections, yesterday, the highest daily number since the first case was recorded in March, data released by the health ministry showed.

— Britain announced yesterday that an additional £84 million be made available to "accelerate" efforts to trial and mass-produce a COVID-19 vaccine, as the country reported 170 more coronavirus deaths, its lowest number since late March.

— Deaths from the new coronavirus in France passed 28,000 yesterday, the health ministry announced.

— The United States has so far recorded 89,564, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, England has recorded 34,636 deaths, Italy 31,908, Spain 28,108, and France 27,650.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.