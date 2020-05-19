KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 4.8 million while 318,517 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 1.7 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— With 520 COVID-19 infections so far, Jamaica recorded no new cases of the virus on Monday, as the Government said it would relax the work-from-home order and end the St Mary quarantine as scheduled.

— Haiti became the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country with the highest number of positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) after the French-speaking country recorded 77 news cases on Monday.

— The Bahamas government said it is looking at the possibility of allowing commercial travel into the archipelago on or before July 1, but insisted that the date was not final.

— The United States on Monday recorded 759 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, marking a second day of decline, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

— Brazil has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, according to official figures released on Monday. With 254,220 confirmed cases, Brazil surpassed Britain, Spain and Italy on the list of total infections, and is behind only the United States (1.5 million) and Russia (290,000).

— 'COVID toes', red, sore and sometimes itchy swellings on toes that look like chilblains, has become one of the latest, possible signs of the novel coronavirus.

— The United States has so far recorded 90,369, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, England has recorded 34,796 deaths, Italy 32,007, Spain 28,239, and France 27,709.

Read the full stories here:

No new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours – total remains at 520

Brazil jumps to third in COVID-19 cases worldwide

US virus deaths fall for second day, with 759 in 24 hours: tracker

'COVID toes,' other rashes latest possible rare virus signs

Bahamas looking at allowing commercial flights from July 1

Haiti surpasses Jamaica for most COVID-19 cases in the C'bean

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.