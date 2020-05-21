COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed five million while 328,220 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 1.9 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.
— The number of confirmed cases in Jamaica rose to 529 after nine samples returned as positive for the novel coronavirus.
— More than 1000 Jamaican crew members are expected to begin disembarking Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas in Falmouth, Trelawny today, after being stranded aboard the ship since March.
— Haiti continues to record significant numbers of COVID-19 cases as the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country Wednesday reported 63 new cases, bringing the total to 596 cases.
— The Barbados Ambassador to the United Nations, Liz Thompson, has tested positive for COVID-19 according to an official statement issued Tuesday by the country's Ministry of Health and Wellness.
— Apple and Google on Wednesday released long-awaited smartphone technology to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.
— COVID-19 infections now top five million, with surges particular in countries in Latin America. Brazil leads the pack, logging the third-highest number of cases in the world after the US and Russia.
— The United States has so far recorded 93,439, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, England has recorded 35,704 deaths, Italy 32,330, France 28,132, and Spain 27,888.
Read the full stories here:
Tufton reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 26 more recoveries
Barbados diplomat tests positive for COVID-19
Haiti nears 600 COVID-19 cases
Apple, Google release technology for pandemic apps
Coronavirus infections top 5 million worldwide
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
