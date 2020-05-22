KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 5.1 million while 332,870 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 1.9 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— The number of confirmed cases in Jamaica rose to 534 after five samples returned as positive for the novel coronavirus yesterday.

— Haiti now has 734 confirmed cases and recorded three additional coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour period, bringing the death toll to 25.

— Nearly a dozen detainees in Haiti's largest prison tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an administrator revealed Thursday.

— The coronavirus death toll in Brazil surpassed 20,000 on Thursday, after a record 1,188 fatalities in a 24-hour period, the health ministry said.

— The United States on Thursday recorded 1,255 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours pushing the country's death toll over 94,000.

— Italy's death toll from the novel coronavirus in March and April could be nearly 19,000 higher than the official figure of 32,000, the national social security agency said Thursday.

— The United States has so far recorded 94,729, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 36,042 deaths, Italy 32,486, France 28,215, and Spain 27,940.

