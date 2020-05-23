KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 5.2 million while 338,128 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over two million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica now has 544 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after it reported 10 more positive cases on Friday.

— Prime Minster of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris said on Friday, that borders of the twin island federation will remain closed effectively dashing the hopes of overseas nationals who would have wanted to travel to cast their ballots as had been the case in past general elections.

— The Barbados Government said while its international airport remains closed to commercial traffic until June 30, this is not a guaranteed date for when airlines will resume flying to the island.

— China on Saturday reported zero new coronavirus infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January.

— The United States, on Friday, recorded a further 1,260 deaths from COVID-19, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

— The United Kingdom is contributing £3 million (US$3.8 million) to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to help eight countries of the Caribbean contain the spread of the COVID-19.

— South America has become "a new epicentre" of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said Friday, following a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections.

—A study of nearly 100,000 coronavirus patients has shown no benefit in treating them with anti-viral drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine and even increased the likelihood of them dying in hospital.

— The United States has so far recorded 96,007 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 36,393 deaths, Italy 32,616, Spain 28,628, and France 28,289.

