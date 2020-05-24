KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 5.3 million while 342,295 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over two million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica now has 550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after it reported six more positive cases on Saturday. The number of people who have recovered from the virus reached the 200

— The Trinidad and Tobago government Saturday said it would re-open its borders temporarily to allow almost 60 nationals stranded on cruise liners to come into the country.

— The United States recorded a further 1,127 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

—The number of coronavirus related deaths in New York state fell to 84, on Saturday, the lowest one-day total since late March.

— The United States has so far recorded 97,087 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 36,675deaths, Italy 32,735, Spain 28,678, and France 28,332.

Read the full stories here:

US adds 1,127 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

Six additional COVID-19 cases, 5 from repatriated Jamaicans - total now 550, 9 recoveries

Trinidad re-opens borders to accommodate nationals stranded on cruise liners

New York's daily virus death toll falls below 100 – governor

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.