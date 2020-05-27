KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 5.6 million while 350,608 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 2.2 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— The number of confirmed cases in Jamaica increased to 564 after eight samples returned positive for the novel coronavirus yesterday.

— In Haiti, the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,174 after the country recorded more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours.

— The United States on Tuesday posted a toll of less than 700 new coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

— The UN's weather agency warned Tuesday that COVID-19 would amplify the risks of what was expected to be a record-breaking hot summer in the northern hemisphere.

— The United States has so far recorded 98,929 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 37,048 deaths, Italy 32,955, France 28,530 Spain 27,117, and Brazil 24,593.

Read the full stories here:

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.