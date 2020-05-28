KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 5.7 million while 355,736 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 2.2 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.

— In Jamaica, the number of confirmed cases rose to 569 after five samples returned positive for the novel coronavirus yesterday.

— Brazil's death toll surpassed 25,000 on Wednesday, as the country emerged as the latest epicentre in the pandemic.

— Russia said Thursday that its death toll from the coronavirus had risen above 4,000 as it recorded with 174 new deaths in 24 hours.

— The United States on Wednesday surpassed the grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths.

— "Independent research" is being commissioned to monitor possible coronavirus vaccines before and after they hit the European market, the European Medicines Agency said Wednesday.

— The United States has so far recorded 100,442 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 37,460 deaths, Italy 33,072, France 28,596, Spain 27,118, and Brazil 25,697.

