COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 5.8 million while 360,419 people across 196 countries and territories have died. Over 2.3 million people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to ease restrictions in an effort to return to normalcy.
— Jamaica recorded no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and five more recoveries. The number of confirmed cases remains at 569.
— The United States recorded 1,297 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
—Pharmaceutical company executives said Thursday that one or several COVID-19 vaccines could begin rolling out before 2021, but warned the challenges would be "daunting" as it was estimated that 15 billion doses would be needed to halt the pandemic.
— Russia's coronavirus death toll passed 4,000 on Thursday as medics in the second city Saint Petersburg said hospitals were operating at the peak of their capacity.
— The United States has so far recorded 101,621 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Britain has recorded 37,837 deaths, Italy 33,142, France 28,662, Spain 27,119, and Brazil with 22,666.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
