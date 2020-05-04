KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 3.5 million, while 247,503 people across 195 countries and territories have died. Approximately 1,073,568 people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— Jamaica recorded its ninth virus related death as the number of confirmed cases rose to 469 on Sunday.

— Italy reported 174 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, its lowest toll since the country's stay-at-home orders were imposed on March 10, when the country recorded 168 deaths.

— Around 1,700 illegal migrants heading to the United States are being held in a jungle camp by Panama authorities after several cases of coronavirus were detected among them, an official source said.

— The British government on Sunday said the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures was likely to be gradual.

— COVID-19 deaths in the United States climbed by 1,450 in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 67,682.

— The US is the hardest-hit country followed by Italy which has recorded 28,884 deaths, Britain 28,446, Spain 25,428 and France 24,895.

