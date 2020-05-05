KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) infections worldwide surpassed 3.5 million, while 251,512 people across 195 countries and territories have died. Approximately 1,104,600 people have recovered from the virus, as some countries slowly begin to lift lockdowns in an effort to return to normalcy.

— In Jamaica the number of confirmed cases rose slightly to 471 after two more samples tested positive for the virus.

— Carnival Cruise Line announced on Monday that it will resume limited operations from Florida and Texas on August 1 after halting cruises because of the pandemic.

— The World Health Organization hailed the billions of euros raised Monday during a teleconference of world leaders to boost development of a coronavirus vaccine as a strong show of "global solidarity".

— The World Health Organisation's emergency chief said Monday that it has received no scientific evidence from the US government to back up allegations by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the coronavirus could have originated at a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

— The US is the hardest-hit country with 68,934 deaths followed by Italy which has recorded 29,079 deaths, Britain 28,734, Spain 25,613 and France 25,201.

Read the full stories here:

Jamaica at 471 COVID-19 infections with 2 new cases

Haitian pastors arrested for holding church services in defiance of COVID -19 measures

Funds raised for COVID-19 vaccine 'powerful' show of solidarity – WHO

US hasn't shared evidence on alleged coronavirus origin, says UN

Carnival to resume limited cruise operations on August 1