KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 50.9 million, with over 1.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 33.1 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 31 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours and three more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 9,573 and the death toll to 224.

— In Guyana, the Ministry of Health has reported 10 new COVID-19 cases from 186 tests, pushing the national total to 4, 524.

— In The Bahamas, 17 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the country to 6,984.

— Brazil's health regulator said yesterday it had suspended clinical trials of a Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccine after an "adverse incident" involving a volunteer recipient, a blow for one of the most advanced vaccine candidates.

— Intensive care is the last line of defence for severely ill coronavirus patients and Europe is running out – of beds and the doctors and nurses to staff them.

— US health officials have allowed emergency use of the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19.

— Hugely promising results from a coronavirus vaccine trial fuelled optimism around the world Tuesday that humanity may be a step closer to defeating the worst pandemic in a century.

— The United States has so far recorded 238,251 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 162,628 deaths, India 127,059, Mexico 95,255, and the United Kingdom 49,063.

