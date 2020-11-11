KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 51.3 million, with over 1.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 33.3 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gatherings, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded eight new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours and one additional death, bringing the total number of cases to 9,581 and the death toll to 225.

— St Lucia recorded its second death from COVID-19 a few hours after it had recorded its first death, and health authorities continue to warn that the virus is no respecter of persons.

— The first vaccinations in the European Union against COVID-19 could take place in the first quarter of 2021 in an optimistic scenario, the head of the EU health agency told AFP today.

— The US has surpassed one million new confirmed coronavirus cases in just the first 10 days of November, with more than 100,000 infections each day becoming the norm in a surge that shows no signs of slowing.

— The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) yesterday said it has deployed 190,000 new COVID-19 antigen diagnostic tests donated to four countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is conducting training to implement pilot testing of their operation.

— The United States has so far recorded 237,584 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 162,397 deaths, India 126,611, Mexico 95,027, and the United Kingdom 49,044.

