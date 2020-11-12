KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 52.1 million, with over 1.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 36.7 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 53 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 9,634. The death toll remains at 225.

— Spain's death toll surged over 40,000 yesterday with infections passing the 1.4 million mark, while the rate of new cases continued to grow, health ministry data showed.

— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy today passed the symbolic one million mark, while almost 43,000 people have died, according to official data.

— Brazil's national health regulator allowed clinical trials of a Chinese-developed COVID-19 vaccine to resume Wednesday, two days after suspending them in what critics called a decision tainted by politics.

— The United States has so far recorded 241,808 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 163,373 deaths, India 128,121, Mexico 96,430, and the United Kingdom 50,365.

Read the full stories here:

53 new COVID-19 cases

Spain COVID-19 death toll passes 40,000

Italy records more than one million coronavirus cases