KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 52.7 million, with over 1.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 34 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 89 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours and three more deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 9,723 and the death toll to 227.

— In Suriname, the death toll climbed to 114 after one person died yesterday, becoming the third so far this month.

— Guyana recorded another death yesterday bringing the country's death toll to 138.

— The head of the World Health Organization hailed the rapid progress towards a COVID-19 vaccine but insisted that every country had to reap the benefits.

— More than 10,000 people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours as both Europe and the United States are battling a second wave of the pandemic,— US health officials have allowed emergency use of the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19.

— The United States has so far recorded 242,435 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 164,281 deaths, India 128,668, Mexico 97,056, and the United Kingdom 50,928.

