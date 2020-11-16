KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 54.4 million, with over 1.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 34.8 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gatherings, but have since reimposed measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 45 new cases of the illness in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 9,929.

— US biotech firm Moderna today announced that its experimental vaccine against COVID-19 was 94.5 per cent effective, marking a second major breakthrough in the vaccine hunt.

— The head of the World Health Organization said today that a vaccine would not by itself stop the coronavirus pandemic.

— The US Secret Service, which guards President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden, and the White House, has been struck by an outbreak of COVID-19, US media reported Friday.

— The World Health Organization's coronavirus dashboard yesterday showed a record daily number of new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

— The United States has so far recorded 246,224 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 165,798 deaths, India 130,070, Mexico 98,542, and the United Kingdom 51,934.

