KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 57.5 million, with over 1.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 36.7 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.

— Jamaica recorded 89 new cases of the illness and two additional deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 10,240 and the death toll to 237.

— A spokesman says President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has been infected with the coronavirus.

— Suriname recorded five new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of cases to 5,289.

— Haitian health authorities say three new cases have pushed the total to 9,211 since the first case was recorded on March 19.

— Russia today registered record numbers for daily infections and deaths from the coronavirus, two days after having passed two million cases.

— Mexico City authorities yesterday announced restrictions on alcohol sales to discourage parties and warned the city was close to another lockdown after nationwide coronavirus deaths soared past 100,000.

— Canada's largest city Toronto and much of its suburbs will be placed under lockdown beginning Monday due to the spread of COVID-19, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced.

— The United States has so far recorded 254,424 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 168,613 deaths; India 132,726; Mexico 100,823, and the United Kingdom 54,286.

