COVID-19: Here's what you need to know today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections worldwide has surpassed 58.1 million, with over 1.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 37 million having recovered from the virus. Many countries had eased restrictions on movement and social gathering, but in recent weeks some have had to reimpose measures due to a resurgence in the number of infections.
— Jamaica recorded 44 new cases of the illness and one additional death in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 10,284 and the death toll to 238.
— Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, says stiffer penalties are coming for people who breach COVID-19 restrictions.
— Assistant Director for the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Dr Jarbas Barbosa, says at least 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being targeted for distribution to countries globally, “quickly and equitably”.
— The United States surpassed 12 million COVID-19 cases yesterday, according to the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker.
— Italy registered 34,767 new cases yesterday, about 2,500 fewer than the previous day.
— President Donald Trump says his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, is doing “very well” in quarantine after becoming infected with the coronavirus.
— The United States has so far recorded 255,905 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 168,989 deaths, India 133,227, Mexico 101,373, and the United Kingdom 54,626.
Read the full stories here:
44 new COVID-19 cases, one death
Stiffer penalties coming for breaches of COVID-19 restrictions
PAHO says 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines could be distributed to countries globally
US surpasses 12 million COVID-19 cases – Johns Hopkins
Italy hits nearly 35,000 new daily virus cases
Donald Trump Jr doing 'very well' with virus
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy